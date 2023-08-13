Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

