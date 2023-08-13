Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 6.54% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

COWG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

