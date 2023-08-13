PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the July 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PainReform alerts:

PainReform Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PRFX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.77. 99,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,367. PainReform has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.04.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.