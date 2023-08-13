Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. Research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

