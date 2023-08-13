Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 149.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,374. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.26%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

