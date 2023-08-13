Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $416.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.80 and a 200 day moving average of $351.82. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

