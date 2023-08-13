Patria Investments Limited (PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 8th

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.251 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of PAX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 149,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,858. The firm has a market cap of $822.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Patria Investments by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Patria Investments by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Patria Investments by 135.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Patria Investments by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

