Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Shares of PNBK stock remained flat at $9.35 on Friday. 121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.63.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.02%.
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
