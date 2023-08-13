Paul Mueller (MUEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 29th

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

Shares of Paul Mueller stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. Paul Mueller has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

