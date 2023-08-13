Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,308,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 625.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 2,753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,056,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,165 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 455.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 450,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 393,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRLH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.62. 235,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,280. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

