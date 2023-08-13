PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 95.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.04 million, a P/E ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFLT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5,686.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 190,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.