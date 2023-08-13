Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 42,044 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000. General Electric comprises 3.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.60. 3,562,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,359. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

