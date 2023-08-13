Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 58,469 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 5.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,799.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $38,721,000 after acquiring an additional 369,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,389. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

