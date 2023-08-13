Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

