Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Raised to $26.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

PLYM opened at $22.50 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $995.85 million, a P/E ratio of -46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40,234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,730,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

