PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Shares of POM opened at C$2.79 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

