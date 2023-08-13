Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Down 7.8 %

Powerbridge Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,475. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Powerbridge Technologies by 402.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217,199 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

