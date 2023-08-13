PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. NVR makes up about 1.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NVR by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in NVR by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,830 shares of company stock worth $78,664,454. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVR traded up $37.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6,156.73. 9,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6,174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,723.42. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $123.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

