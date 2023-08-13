QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $273,003.05

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $273,003.05 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.17475261 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $516,432.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

