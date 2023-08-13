Quantum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.35 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $279.89 and $19.35 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.45 or 1.00034155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0000005 USD and is up 31.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

