QUASA Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $661,126.09 and approximately $6.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00146027 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $177.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

