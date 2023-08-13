QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.49 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $177.70 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00146027 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $177.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

