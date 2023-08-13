Raymond James Cuts i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $33.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

