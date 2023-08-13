Raymond James Increases Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $8.25

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $6.25 to $8.25 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Holley alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Holley

Holley Stock Up 6.3 %

Holley stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.