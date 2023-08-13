Raymond James Raises Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $70.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALRM. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $123,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

