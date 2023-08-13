Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
SAEYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Redcare Pharmacy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Redcare Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Redcare Pharmacy NV owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
