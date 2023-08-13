Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Regional Management Stock Performance
Regional Management stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $286.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $52,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,057,198.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,057,198.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Regional Management
Regional Management Company Profile
Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.
Featured Stories
