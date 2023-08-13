Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Regional Management stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $286.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $52,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,057,198.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,057,198.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Regional Management Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 190,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

