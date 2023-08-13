Request (REQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $386,460.58

Request (REQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $77.92 million and approximately $386,460.58 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.67 or 1.00034319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07829561 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $369,563.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

