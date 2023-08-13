Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ REVB remained flat at $0.75 during trading on Friday. 21,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

