Reviewing Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) and Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) and Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enerpac Tool Group and Fluidra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluidra 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Fluidra has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.58%. Given Fluidra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluidra is more favorable than Enerpac Tool Group.

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Fluidra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 6.02% 24.27% 10.42% Fluidra N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Fluidra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $571.22 million 2.60 $15.69 million $0.62 42.71 Fluidra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enerpac Tool Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fluidra.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats Fluidra on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; maintenance and manpower services; high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Other segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical textiles. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Fluidra

(Get Free Report)

Fluidra, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool equipment products, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grids, underwater lights and disinfection equipment, chemical products, and cleaning accessories; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, diving boards, and connected products; pool equipment spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths. It also engages in distribution and supply of pump and filtration equipment, LED lighting, protection and safety elements, liners, ornamental waterfalls, heating, automatic pool cleaners, and connectivity and automation products. In addition, the company provides commercial pool and wellness aquatic facilities for public use, including hotel and resort pools, water parks, municipal and competition pools, spa and wellness centers, fountains, ponds, and aquariums; and develops turnkey aquatic projects. It also offers pool water treatment products; and manufacture and distribute high-end valves and accessories to build pool hydraulic circuit. The company sells its products under the Astral Pool, Zodiac, Jandy, Polaris, GRE, CEPEX, CTX, Certikin, and Piscine Laghetto brands. The company was formerly known as Aquaria de Inv. Corp., S.L. and changed its name to Fluidra, S.A. in September 2007. Fluidra, S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.