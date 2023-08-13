Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Update

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $90,881.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $90,881.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,515 shares of company stock worth $218,405 over the last 90 days. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,945,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 531,337 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,415,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 169,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,195,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

RMNI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 525,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $243.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.85. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

