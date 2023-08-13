Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Shares of RBLX opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,379,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,280,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

