Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 6.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.39. 1,614,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

