Royal Bank of Canada Boosts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$12.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
FORA has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$5.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut VerticalScope from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Eight Capital cut their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VerticalScope
VerticalScope Stock Down 2.0 %
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.