Royal Bank of Canada Boosts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$12.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FORA has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$5.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut VerticalScope from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Eight Capital cut their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Stock Down 2.0 %

VerticalScope Company Profile

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$108.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$2.64 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.04.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.