Royal Bank of Canada Cuts ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $9.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $127.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.98. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

