Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target to $6.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYAM
Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,769 shares in the company, valued at $691,817.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua C. Hicks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,195 shares of company stock worth $391,501. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 1,088,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 717,466 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 575,947 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rayonier Advanced Materials
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.