Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS EFG opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

