Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $465.74

Rune (RUNE) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Rune has a market capitalization of $27,993.88 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00004855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.41507484 USD and is up 16.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

