Ryvyl (RVYL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 225.08% and a negative net margin of 72.87%. The business had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Ryvyl Stock Down 12.1 %

RVYL stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl

About Ryvyl

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVYL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

