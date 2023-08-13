Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Safe & Green Price Performance

Shares of SGBX opened at $1.15 on Friday. Safe & Green has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

