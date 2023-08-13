SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Up 111.5% in July

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the July 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAI.TECH Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAI.TECH Global alerts:

SAI.TECH Global Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 242,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,929. SAI.TECH Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.