Sapphire One Day Volume Hits $830.29 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and approximately $830.29 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.11 or 0.06290377 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,439,497,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,906,202 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

