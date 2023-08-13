Sapphire (SAPP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $839.95

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $839.95 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.87 or 0.06305335 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,439,310,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,675,002 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.