SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 1.8 %

SVRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. SaverOne 2014 has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

