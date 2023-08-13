SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 1.8 %
SVRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. SaverOne 2014 has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About SaverOne 2014
