Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the July 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.93. 101,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $36.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

