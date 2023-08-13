Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Appleton Group LLC’s Largest Position

Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2,176.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,078 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 41.3% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,115,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,194. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.