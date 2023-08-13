S&CO Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

