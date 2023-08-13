SeaStar Medical (ICU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SeaStar Medical stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SeaStar Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaStar Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeaStar Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SeaStar Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Featured Articles

