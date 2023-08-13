Select Medical Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,379,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,379,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,089,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,286,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,967 shares of company stock worth $8,644,510. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Select Medical by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

