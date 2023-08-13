Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,038.7 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGIOF remained flat at $40.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $55.50.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
