Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,038.7 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGIOF remained flat at $40.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.